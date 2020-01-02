|
Mavis Rowland Middlecroft Miss Mavis Lilian Rowland, of Middlecroft, Staveley, has passed away at home, aged 82.
Born at Stapleford, Nottingham and a resident of Middlecroft from the age of six months. She enjoyed days out with her family, listening to Peak 107 and watching the Grand Prix.
Mavis leaves her sisters Shirley and Enid, brother-in-law Maurice, nieces and nephews.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday January 9, 2020, Staveley Methodist Church, at 1pm followed by burial at Staveley Cemetery.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 2, 2020