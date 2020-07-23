Home

Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors (Hasland, Chesterfield)
369 Hasland Rd
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 0AQ
01246 277095
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 26, 2020
Chesterfield Crematorium
Mrs Mavis Ann Tucker Chesterfield Mrs Mavis Ann Tucker of Chesterfield has passed away at the Royal Hospital, aged 82.
Born in Chesterfield, Mavis has been a lifelong local resident.
Mavis worked as a Cleaner at Scarsdale, Walton and Derby Hospitals until her retirement.
Mavis enjoyed playing bingo, spending time with family, going on holiday and out for meals.
Mavis was predeceased by her husband Tom. She leaves behind her children Elaine & Simon, Roger & Alice, grandchildren Ashley, Aaron, Akira, Ariel, Alex, Aiden, Annika, Aleena, Arkir and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 20th July 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium, following social distancing rules. Please wear bright colours.
Funeral Director: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield, S41 0AQ, 01246 277095
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020
