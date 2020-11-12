|
Ms May Cusick Newbold Ms May Cusick, of Ridgewood House, Newbold, formerly of Cutthorpe, has passed away at home, aged 97.
Born in Oldham and a resident of the Chesterfield area for approximately 65 years, May was music mistress at St Helena School and also gave private piano lessons.
Many ladies in Chesterfield and scattered far and wide will remember May. Music played a large part throughout her life. She conducted the Cutthorpe Ladies Choir for many years, performing at various venues. She was an active member of Cutthorpe Methodist Church and involved in all aspects of church life, playing the piano for services and playing at other churches, also at other events including lunchtime concerts in the library.
May made many friends during her long life and will be missed.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday November 12, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 9.30am.
Donations to Methodist Homes Music Therapy.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 12, 2020