Mrs May Rosemary Hayley Holymoorside Mrs May Rosemary Hayley has passed away at home in Holymoorside, aged 86 years.
Born in Gosport, Hampshire, May has been a local resident for 15 years.
May worked as a Nurse for
20 years.
She had a great love for travelling.
May leaves behind her husband Dennis Hayley, children Deborah, Angela and David, three grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Funeral Service will be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday 9th September at 2.30pm.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Chesterfield, tel 01246 277095
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 3, 2020