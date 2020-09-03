Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors (Hasland, Chesterfield)
369 Hasland Rd
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 0AQ
01246 277095
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2020
14:30
Chesterfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for May Hayley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

May Hayley

Notice Condolences

May Hayley Notice
Mrs May Rosemary Hayley Holymoorside Mrs May Rosemary Hayley has passed away at home in Holymoorside, aged 86 years.
Born in Gosport, Hampshire, May has been a local resident for 15 years.
May worked as a Nurse for
20 years.
She had a great love for travelling.
May leaves behind her husband Dennis Hayley, children Deborah, Angela and David, three grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Funeral Service will be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday 9th September at 2.30pm.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Chesterfield, tel 01246 277095
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -