Mrs May Wigmore Danesmoor Mrs May Wigmore of Pilsley Road, Danesmoor, passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on her 88th birthday.
Born in Danesmoor, May was a lifelong local resident. She worked as a sewing machinist at Stocktons, then as a home help for Derbyshire County Council.
May loved her caravan and friends at Mablethorpe where she went with her late husband Harris earlier in her life. She enjoyed TV and shopping.
May was predeceased by her husband Harris Wigmore, she is survived by her daughter Dawn and son in law Derek, Grandson Karl and his wife Rebecca, granddaughter Martyne and her husband Shane, Great granddaughters Amelia, Georgia and Maddison and great grandson Kieran.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday June 4, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.00 noon.
Funeral Directors J.R.Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield. Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 28, 2020