Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors (Hasland, Chesterfield)
369 Hasland Rd
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 0AQ
01246 277095
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvyn Pegg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvyn Pegg

Notice Condolences

Melvyn Pegg Notice
Mr Melvyn Pegg Bolsover Mr Melvyn Pegg of Bolsover has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 75 years.
Born in Staveley, Melvyn has been a local resident of Bolsover for 50 years.
Melvyn worked as a Miner and Deputy for 35 years.
He loved spending time with his family, travelling and going on holidays, walking, gardening and reading.
Melvyn leaves behind his wife Pat, children Kirsty and Garry, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held on 1st October at Brimington Crematorium at 11.30am.
Funeral Director: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -