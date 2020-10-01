|
Mr Melvyn Pegg Bolsover Mr Melvyn Pegg of Bolsover has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 75 years.
Born in Staveley, Melvyn has been a local resident of Bolsover for 50 years.
Melvyn worked as a Miner and Deputy for 35 years.
He loved spending time with his family, travelling and going on holidays, walking, gardening and reading.
Melvyn leaves behind his wife Pat, children Kirsty and Garry, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held on 1st October at Brimington Crematorium at 11.30am.
Funeral Director: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 1, 2020