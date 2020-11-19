|
Mr Mervin Banner Netherthorpe Mr Mervin Banner, of Netherthorpe, Staveley, sadly died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 78.
Born in Staveley and a lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Mervin trained as a mechanic and also a barber for 14 years. He ran The Angel Pub, Bolsover from 1977-1979, with great success and moved to The Barley Mow, Wingerworth in 1979-1991, when he retired.
His interests included motorbikes and classic cars, playing dominoes with his beloved wife.
Mervin was predeceased by his wife Alice in 2002, they had been married since 1961 and daughter Julie. He leaves his beloved children Robert, Glynn and Sharon, son-in-law Tony, daughters-in-law Helen and Kath, grandchildren Jonathan, Andrew Luke and Stacey, great-grandchildren Olivia, Logan and Jackson.
The funeral service takes place on Monday November 23, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 9.30am. Due to Covid restrictions only invited guests welcome.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 2 Market Place, Staveley, Chesterfield (01246 472535).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 19, 2020