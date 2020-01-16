|
|
|
Michael Anthony Hunt
Aged 62 years of Newbold, Chesterfield
It is with deepest regret that we announce the sudden passing of Michael on 3rd January 2020 at Home. Michael worked for Taylor Wimpy for over 30 years and has left behind a loving wife, son, mum, dad, sister, brother & niece.
Michael will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at 2pm on Monday 27th January 2020 at Barnby Moor Crematorium.
Family flowers only please however, anyone wishing to make a donation to Heart Research UK will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 16, 2020