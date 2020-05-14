|
|
|
Mr Michael Bacon Danesmoor Mr Michael Peter Bacon (known as Mick) of Danesmoor, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 74.
Mick was born in Clay Cross and was a lifelong local resident.
Before retirement he worked for Derbyshire County Council and a number of companies maintaining and managing the M1 motorway.
In his spare time Mick loved gardening on both his allotment and at home, and holidays by the sea with his wife and son.
Mick leaves his wife Eileen and son Mark.
A private funeral service to be attended by Eileen and Mark only took place on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 9.30am.
Funeral Directors : Co-op Funeralcare,15 Firs Parade, Matlock, Derbyshire
(01629 580076).
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020