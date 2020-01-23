|
Mr Michael Bailes Calow Mr Michael Bailes, of Calow,
has passed away at home.
Born in Hull, Michael was a local resident from the age of six.
He worked as an outdoors instructor.
He loved being outdoors and climbing, retraining as an outdoors instructor later in life.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington on January 29, 2020 at 3.30pm. No flowers. Donations to MIND.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020