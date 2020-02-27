|
|
|
Mr Michael Boden Boythorpe Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mr Michael George Boden of Boythorpe has passed away, aged 81.
Michael worked as a mechanical engineer/ fitter.
His hobbies included golf, snooker and pool, socialising and spending time with his family.
Micheal was predeceased by his wife Susan Boden.
He is survived by his three sons Michael, Matthew and Mark, five grandchildren, Finley, Oliver, Olivia, Willow and Tilly.
The funeral service is due to take place at St Augustines Church on Monday March 2, 2020 at 2.00pm followed by burial at Boythorpe Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to The Alzheimer's Society.
Funeral Directors: B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road. Chesterfield.
(01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020