Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hattersley & Sons Ltd
211 Chatsworth Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S40 2BA
01246 232820
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
14:00
St Augustines Church
Burial
Following Services
Boythorpe Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Boden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Boden

Notice Condolences

Michael Boden Notice
Mr Michael Boden Boythorpe Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mr Michael George Boden of Boythorpe has passed away, aged 81.
Michael worked as a mechanical engineer/ fitter.
His hobbies included golf, snooker and pool, socialising and spending time with his family.
Micheal was predeceased by his wife Susan Boden.
He is survived by his three sons Michael, Matthew and Mark, five grandchildren, Finley, Oliver, Olivia, Willow and Tilly.
The funeral service is due to take place at St Augustines Church on Monday March 2, 2020 at 2.00pm followed by burial at Boythorpe Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to The Alzheimer's Society.
Funeral Directors: B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road. Chesterfield.
(01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -