|
|
|
Mr Michael Clark North Winfield Mr Michael Clark, of North Winfield, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 78.
Born in the Chesterfield area and a local resident for over 50 years, Michael was a packaging assistant at D.S. Smith Packaging for a number of years, until his retirement.
His interests included gardening, socialising with friends and neighbours, travelling across Europe.
Michael was predeceased by his wife Pam. He leaves brother Ernest, sister Margaret, nephew Richard, nieces Carolyn and Sharon, also family from Pam's side.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday October 28, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 11.50am.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Winfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 21, 2020