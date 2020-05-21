|
|
|
Mr Michael Covell North Wingfield Of Eyam Close, North Wingfield passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital aged 69. Michael was born in Chesterfield and was a lifelong resident.
He was a bus driver until he retired more than twenty years ago due to ill health and previously worked in dad's butchers from leaving school for 10 years.
Michael's hobbies included watching television, spending time with his family, meals out now and again and did not like new technology, he was a technophobe.
He leaves behind Glenda, his children Richard and Phillip and his seven grandchildren.
Michael's funeral will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on 22nd May 2020 at 2pm.
Funeral directors: J R Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF. Tel: 01246 851194
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020