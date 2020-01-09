|
Michael Crotty Newton Mr Michael Crotty, of Newton, Alfreton, Derbys, has passed away at King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, on December 27, 2019, aged 98.
Born in Dungarvan, County Waterford, Eire and a resident of Newton for 75 years, Michael was a plant operator.
He loved walking in Derbyshire, holidays in the UK and Ireland.
Michael was predeceased by his wife Hilda, on April 27, 2012. He leaves sons John, Thomas and Peter, daughters Sandra and Jacquline, ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday January 22, 2020, Christ the King Church, Alfreton, at 1pm, followed by burial at St John's Church, Tibshelf.
Funeral directors: Wilkinson Bros Ltd, 10 Church Hill, Blackwell, Alfreton (01773 811371).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020