Mr Michael Downes Chesterfield Mr Michael John (Mick) Downes, of Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 69.
Born in Beckenham, Kent and a resident of Chesterfield for 45 years, Mick was a policeman, until his retirement approximately 14 years ago.
His interests included scouting, cricket, maritime history, reading and food.
Mick was survived by his partner Wendy Bee, who has since passed away on February 23, 2020. He leaves sons and daughters Philip, Hannah, Emma, Thomas and seven grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday March 18, 2020, Annunciation Church, Spencer Street, at 11am, followed by cremation.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield
(01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 5, 2020
