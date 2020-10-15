|
Fermer Reverend Michael Passed away peacefully
on 11th September
2020, aged 89 years.
Loving husband of Marie, much loved
father of John, Rachel and Neil
and also a dear father in law,
grandad and great grandad.
The Funeral service took place at
St Margaret's Church, Wincobank
on Wednesday 30th September
at 12.45pm followed by cremation
at Grenoside Crematorium,
North Chapel. Donations to
Alzheimer's Society may be
sent to Eric Eyre Funeral Service,
High Green, Sheffield, S35 3HR.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 15, 2020