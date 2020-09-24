|
|
|
Fletcher Michael Brian
'Mick' Of South Normanton, formerly of Crich, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on 4th September 2020, aged 73 years.
The funeral service will take place
on Monday 28th September 2020 in
St Mary's Church, Crich at 1.00pm for immediate family only, followed by the interment in the graveyard at 1.45pm where friends may gather
to pay their respects.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Mick would
be gratefully received on behalf
of Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to The Co-op Funeralcare, South Normanton.
Telephone 01773 819848.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 24, 2020