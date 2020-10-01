|
Mr Michael Brian Fletcher (Mick) South Normanton Mr Michael Brian Fletcher of South Normanton, Derbyshire has passed away at home, aged 73 years.
Formerly of Crich.
Mick worked as a taxi driver of Ripley until retirement.
Mick followed Manchester United Football Club and enjoyed days out in the Peak District, holidays and Country music, especially Nathan Carter.
Much loved husband of Angela Fletcher, dear dad of Dean, Dawn, Darren, Marcia, father in law to Cath, Steve and Paul, grandad to five grandchildren and one great grandaughter.
Funeral service was held on
28th September 2020 at St Mary's Church, Crich.
Any enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, South Normanton, 01773 819 848.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 1, 2020