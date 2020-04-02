|
Mr Michael Hall North Wingfield Mr Michael Hall, of North Wingfield, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 78.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Michael worked in the construction industry as a steel erector, a job that took him to Saudi Arabia for many years. He also worked all over the country doing the job he was good at and enjoyed until his retirement.
His interests included sailing on his boat, walking, gardening and was very good at socialising with family and friends.
Michael leaves his wife Rachel, loving daughter Louise, son-in-law Daz, stepson Christopher, daughter-in-law Emma, grandchildren Connor, Milly, Georgia, Bronwin, Rio, partners Jack and Lauren.
Michael had donated his body to science and due to current circumstances a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 2215555).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 2, 2020