Mr Michael Hasty Derbyshire Mr Michael Hasty died suddenly at home on April 15, 2020, aged 70.
Mike taught at Bradfield school, and then at Eckington School from its founding to his retirement in 2004. He also worked as a volunteer councillor for Childline for over 20 years, presented with the Patron's award at Buckingham Palace in 2011, and for the NSPCC Schools Service going into schools to talk to children about speaking out and staying safe.
A keen gardener, Mike opened his garden for charity, raising funds for the NSPCC and subsequently for the National Garden Scheme. Mike was a member of Renishaw Gold Club and loved walking in Derbyshire and the lake District. He travelled widely internationally.
His funeral will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on May 5, 2020 at 10.00am.
Due to Coronavirus restrictions, attendance will be by invitation only.
A memorial service is planed for later in the year when we hope his friends and colleagues will be able to celebrate his life and contribute to the charities he supported.
Funeral Directors : Stephen Pledger, Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield. (01246 855101)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020