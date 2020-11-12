|
Mr Michael Johns Chesterfield Mr Michael Johns, of Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 70.
A lifelong Chesterfield resident, Michael worked in a foundry, was a waiter, a steward at Wembley and also worked at Mothers Pride Bakery.
He loved going on holiday to Skegness, watching wrestling and gardening.
Michael was predeceased by his wife Tina Anne Johns. He leaves stepdaughter Stacey Whiteley.
The funeral service takes place on November 18, 2020, St Thomas' Church, Brampton, Chesterfield, at 12.45pm, followed by burial at Boythorpe Cemetery.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 221555).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 12, 2020