Mr Michael Pashley Newbold Mr Michael Pashley of Newbold has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 83.
Michael was a lifelong local resident .
He was employed as a lathe operator at S&J Kitchin and Chesterfield Tube Works before early retirement to care for his son Paul.
Michael liked cricket, football, bowls, gardening and steam trains.
Michael leaves his wife Sylvia, son Robert, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Micheal was predeceased by his son Paul and daughter Sharon.
The funeral service took place on Tuesday April 28, 2020 at 2.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: B Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020