Michael Pearson Notice
Mr Michael Pearson Newbold Lifelong Chesterfield resident
Mr Michael Pearson of Newbold has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 70.
He worked as a fork lift truck driver at Dema Glass, retired in 1990.
Michael was a regular fan of Chesterfield Football , he liked cricket and watching football games on television, enjoyed feeding and watching wild birds in his garden.
Michael leaves his brother Andy, sister-in-law Angela and cousin Valerie.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at 2.30 pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors : B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 2, 2020
