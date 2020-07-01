|
|
|
Mr Michael Charles Sadler Brampton Mr Michael Charles Sadler (Known as 'Mick') has passed away at Ashgate Hospice aged 79.
Michael lived locally all of his life and served his Apprenticeship as a builder with Elliot Berresfords, he then moved on to work at Henry Boot in the Civil Engineering Department before forming Sadler and Turner Building Company.
In his younger days Michael enjoyed playing football. Throughout his life he enjoyed spectating football games and went on to become a keen golfer. Michael loved spending time with his friends and family for which he cared for very much.
Michael leaves his wife Margaret, daughter Beverley and was predeceased by son-in-law Robert. He leaves three grandchildren Adam, Thomas, Abigail and their partners and two great-grandchildren Owen and Heidi.
The funeral service is due to take place on Monday 6th July at 11.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington.
Donations in Mick's memory to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors: B Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road.
(01246) 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 1, 2020