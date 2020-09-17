|
Mr Michael Sunderland Newbold Mr Michael Sunderland (Mick, Mikey, Youth) of Newbold has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 80 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Michael has been a lifelong local resident.
Michael worked as a Credit Controller at GKN Sheepbridge Engineering until his retirement around 15 years ago.
Michael was interested in sport, particularly football, horse racing and cricket. He loved to watch these on TV as well as live. He was a season ticket holder for Chesterfield FC in his formative years but still avidly followed their progress. He was a very talented gardener. He loved music and general knowledge quizzes and loved less mainstream comedy such as Monty Python and Stuart Lee.
Michael leaves behind his wife Patricia Mary Sunderland (Patsy), daughter Louise, son Daniel, daughter-in-law Kirsty, two grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 17, 2020