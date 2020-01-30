Home

Crowder & Alderson Funeral Directors
Whitting Valley Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 9EY
01246 452344
Michael Varney Notice
Mr Michael Varney Stonegravels Mr Michael Varney, of Stonegravels, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 83.
Born at Old Whittington and a lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Michael worked for Chesterfield Cylinders for 30 years.
He was a keen gardener, liked reading, trains and socialising.
Michael leaves his wife Janet, son Michael, daughter-in-law Eliza, granddaughter Alex.
The funeral service takes place on Friday February 7, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium,at 10.10am.
Funeral directors: Crowder & Alderson, Whitting Valley Road, Chesterfield (01246 452344).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020
