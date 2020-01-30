|
Mr Michael Varney Stonegravels Mr Michael Varney, of Stonegravels, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 83.
Born at Old Whittington and a lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Michael worked for Chesterfield Cylinders for 30 years.
He was a keen gardener, liked reading, trains and socialising.
Michael leaves his wife Janet, son Michael, daughter-in-law Eliza, granddaughter Alex.
The funeral service takes place on Friday February 7, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium,at 10.10am.
Funeral directors: Crowder & Alderson, Whitting Valley Road, Chesterfield (01246 452344).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020