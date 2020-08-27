|
Mr Michael Ward Chesterfield Mr Michael Ward of Chesterfield has passed away at
Ashgate Hospice, aged 71 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Michael has been a lifelong local resident.
Michael worked as a self employed Electrician until his retirement in 2014.
Michael enjoyed gardening, walking, reading and spending time with his family.
Michael leaves behind his wife Sue, daughter Marie and granddaughter Megan.
Funeral service to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Thursday 27th August 2020.
Family flowers only, donations to Ashgate Hospice where Sue and Marie would like to thank the Hospice for all their kindness and care.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker and Sons, 369 Hasland Road, S41 0AQ.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 27, 2020