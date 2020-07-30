|
|
|
Mrs Michelle Houghton Staveley Mrs Michelle Houghton of Middlecroft Road, Staveley has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 55.
Born in Chesterfield, Michelle has been a lifelong local resident.
Michelle enjoyed reading and looking after her grandchildren. She also used to visit and tend to her mums grave.
Michelle leaves behind her partner Mark, children Daniel, Donna and Katy, four grandchildren Hope, Jaxson, Freddie and Ava and her beloved dog Lola.
Funeral Service at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday 5th August at 1.30pm
Funeral Directors: Spire Funeral Services, 11 Church Street, Staveley, S43 3TL, 01246 473999
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 30, 2020