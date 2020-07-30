Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
13:30
Chesterfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Houghton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle Houghton

Notice Condolences

Michelle Houghton Notice
Mrs Michelle Houghton Staveley Mrs Michelle Houghton of Middlecroft Road, Staveley has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 55.
Born in Chesterfield, Michelle has been a lifelong local resident.
Michelle enjoyed reading and looking after her grandchildren. She also used to visit and tend to her mums grave.
Michelle leaves behind her partner Mark, children Daniel, Donna and Katy, four grandchildren Hope, Jaxson, Freddie and Ava and her beloved dog Lola.
Funeral Service at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday 5th August at 1.30pm
Funeral Directors: Spire Funeral Services, 11 Church Street, Staveley, S43 3TL, 01246 473999
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -