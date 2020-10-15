|
Mr Mick Munday Inkersall Mr Mick Munday, of Inkersall, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 75.
Born in Stoke on Trent and a resident of the Chesterfield area for 70 years, Mick was an engineering manager.
His interests included golf (member at Tapton Golf Club), enjoyed the gym, bodycombat,caravaning, previously racketball and squash, liked spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren play football.
Mick leaves his wife Pam, daughter Jackie Cooke, son Andy Munday, grandchildren Luke and Becca Munday, Oliver and Elsie Cooke, brothers Clint and Paul.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday October 15, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 11.10am.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 15, 2020