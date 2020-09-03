|
|
|
Mrs Mildred Jones North Wingfield Mrs Mildred Jones of North Wingfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 89 years.
Born in Bolton, Lancashire, Mildred has been a local resident for 12 years.
Mildred worked as a Post Lady for 30 years until her retirement around 6 years ago.
Mildred enjoyed spending time with her family and enjoyed her garden.
Mildred was predeceased by her husband Ronald Jones. She leaves behind her children David, Sharon, Stephen, Shirley, Simon, Samuel, Scott and Serena, eleven grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Funeral service to be held on 9th September 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Stephen Pledger Funeral Directors, Heath Road, Holmewood, S42 5RA, 01246 855101.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 3, 2020