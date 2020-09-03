Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephen Pledger Independent Funeral Director (Holmewood, Chesterfield)
Heath Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5RA
01246 855101
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Jones

Notice Condolences

Mildred Jones Notice
Mrs Mildred Jones North Wingfield Mrs Mildred Jones of North Wingfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 89 years.
Born in Bolton, Lancashire, Mildred has been a local resident for 12 years.
Mildred worked as a Post Lady for 30 years until her retirement around 6 years ago.
Mildred enjoyed spending time with her family and enjoyed her garden.
Mildred was predeceased by her husband Ronald Jones. She leaves behind her children David, Sharon, Stephen, Shirley, Simon, Samuel, Scott and Serena, eleven grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Funeral service to be held on 9th September 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Stephen Pledger Funeral Directors, Heath Road, Holmewood, S42 5RA, 01246 855101.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -