Mrs Mildred Mallender Bolsover Mrs Mildred Mallender of Bolsover sadly passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital , aged 86 years.
Mildred was predeceased by her husband Alan Mallender in December 2019, she is survived by son Mark, daughter Jeannette, daughter-in-law Gail, son-in-law Ian, granddaughter Kelly and her husband Calum, grandson Lee and his partner Laura, grandson Zak and great grandson Tommy.
Mildred was born at Cudworth, South Yorkshire and has been a Derbyshire resident for 83 years.
In her younger years Mildred was employed as a Home Help before becoming a housewife and mother.
Her hobbies included dancing, music, knitting, watching all kinds of sports on television.
She liked holidays in Somerset and Cornwall.
The funeral service takes place on Friday May 29, 2020 at 11.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Mildred to Arthritis Research.
Funeral Directors : Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020