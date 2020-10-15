|
Mrs Moira Turner Bates New Whittington Mrs Moira Turner Bates, of New Whittington, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 72.
Born in Dumfries, Scotland, she was a resident of Ashgate for 44 years and Whittington for eight years. Moira was a primary school dinner lady, then cook at Cutthorpe School for over 25 years, retiring in 2008.
Her interests included going to the local for bingo and meeting friends and family, going to country fairs with her husband, knitting and reading when the children were younger.
Moira leaves her husband John, daughter Helen, son John, daughter-in-law Annette, grandchildren Anthony, Gemma, Ryan, Alex and Johnnie.
The funeral service takes place on October 20, 2020, at St Bartholomew's Church, Old Whittington, Chesterfield.
Funeral directors: J.E.Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane,, Wingerworth, Chesterfield (01246 207037).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 15, 2020