Mrs Mollie Bramley Hilcote Mrs Mollie Bramley of Hilcote, Blackwell has passed away at home on 6th June 2020, aged 89 years.
Born in Great Longstone, Mollie has been a local resident for 60 years.
In her early days, Mollie was a young farmer and combined milking cows before attending school at Lady Manners in Bakewell where she won a scholarship to attend. After the sale of the farm, she did a variety of jobs including being a bus conductor and over 20 years with the school meals service in Derbyshire County Council. In later life, she retrained and was well known locally as a chiropodist.
Mollie's hobbies included spending time with her family, she was a keen gardener and enjoyed her large rose garden. Mollie was an excellent cook and enjoyed baking, her Sunday lunches, puddings and birthday cakes were legendary. Mollie travelled the world and particularly loved Italy. She took great delight in visiting historic houses, opens gardens, agricultural shows and horse shows. She was very fond of animals having spent her life with and around animals, during later life when she was unable to care for her own animals, she enjoyed feeding the birds in her garden.
She leaves behind her children Claire Bearder, Roger Bramley and Tracy Casstles and three grandchildren.
Funeral service was held on
Thursday 18th June 2020 at
St. Werburgh's Church, Blackwell.
Service was officiated by
Rev'd Gill Manley.
Funeral Directors: Wilkinson Brothers Ltd. 10 Church Hill, Blackwell.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 9, 2020