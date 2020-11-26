|
Mrs Molly Davis Duckmanton Mrs Molly Davis passed away at Ravensworth Care Home, aged 88 years.
Born on Kings St. North, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield, she was a lifelong resident.
Molly trained as a hairdresser in her early working life and worked for many years at Queens Park Hotel, Old Feathers, latterly a council warden at Glebe Court, Chantery Avenue.
She enjoyed gardening, socialising and loved her cats and dogs, looking after her grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, she came from a large, close family of 9 brothers and sisters.
Molly was predeceased by her ex husband Eric Davis and lived with her partner David for over 40 years.
She leaves behind her son Ian and was predeceased by her daughter Julie in 1966.
She also leaves 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Molly's funeral will take place at 9.50am on 2nd December 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield, S40 2ER. Tel 01246 221555.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020