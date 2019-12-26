Home

Muriel Booth

Muriel Booth Notice
BOOTH Muriel Aged 97 years of Killamarsh.
Passed away peacefully at Eckington Court Nursing Home.
A much loved mother to Paul, Elaine and the late Jeanette.
Grandmother to William, Charlotte and Eleanor.
Reunited with her beloved late husband Geoffrey.
Funeral to be held on Tuesday January 14th 2020, at St Giles Parish Church, Killamarsh followed by committal at Brimmington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Sheffield Branch NSPCC for which a box will be provided at the service.
C/O Barry Pritchard Funeral Services, 55 Bridge Street, Killamarsh, S21 1AL Tel 0114 2280082
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 26, 2019
