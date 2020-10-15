|
Mrs Muriel Swann Walton Mrs Muriel Swann, of Walton, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 93.
Born in Hasland and a lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Muriel was secretary to Florence Robinson, until her marriage in 1950, when she became a housewife.
Her interests incuded gardening, travel, reading and cross stitch needlework. She was an active church member at Rose Hill U.R.C. and committe member of Chesterfield Widows Club.
Muriel was predeceased by her husband Trevor in 1981. She leaves sons Nigel and Martin, granddaughter Ellen.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday October 22, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 2.30pm.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 15, 2020