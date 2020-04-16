|
Mrs Nancy Ashley Bolsover Mrs Nancy Ashley of Hillstown, Bolsover, has passed away at Green Acres Grange Nursing Home, Worksop, aged 76.
Born in Worksop, Nancy has been a Bolsover resident for 21 years.
Nancy was a housewife who had part time jobs.
She liked knitting, cooking, holidays abroad and having time with her family.
Nancy leaves her husband Ken Ashley, daughter Debbie, sons Richard, Brian and Neil, step sons Brendon and Richard, 14 grandchildren and one great -grandchild.
Funeral service takes place on Saturday April 18, 2020 at 10.50am at Brimington Crematorium.
Immediate family only to attend.
Web cam available on request
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020