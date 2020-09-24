Home

Mrs Nancy Sheila Griffiths Poolsbrook Mrs Nancy Sheila Griffiths of Poolsbrook has passed away at Calow Hospital, aged 89 years.
Born in Poolsbrook, Sheila has been a lifelong local resident.
Sheila was a devoted housewife.
She enjoyed playing bingo and cards, spending time with family, enjoyed visiting Poolsbrook and Duckmanton Clubs.
Sheila was predeceased by her husband Frederick Arthur Griffiths.
She leaves behind children Sam, Richard, Philip, Joan, Irene and Vivien, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by children Brian and Susan who died in 2019.
Funeral service to be held at Staveley Methodist Church at 10am on 5th October 2020, followed by cremation at Brimington at 11.10am.
Funeral Directors: Spire Funeral Services, 11 Church Street, Staveley, S43 3TL
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 24, 2020
