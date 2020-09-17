|
|
|
Mrs Nancy Sallis Old Tupton Mrs Nancy Sallis, formerly of Ashover Road, Old Tupton has died at Holmewood Care Home, aged 102 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Nancy has been a lifelong local resident.
Nancy was a proud housewife.
Nancy was a long standing member of the WI for over 70 years and St Lawrence Church, North Wingfield. She enjoyed her garden and home, loved music and attended many orchestral and amateur operatic performances. In past years she was an enthusiastic knitter and sewer.
Nancy was predeceased by her husband William Arthur Sallis. She leaves behind her son John, daughter-in-law Joyce, grandchildren David and Anne, their partners Lynne and Ian and great-grandchildren Kristen and Alysha.
Funeral Service to take place at St Lawrence Church, North Wingfield and committal at Chesterfield Crematorium. Funeral attendance is sadly restricted by current situation. Donations in lieu of flowers to the RSPB.
Funeral Directors: J. R. Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 17, 2020