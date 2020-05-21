Home

Mr Narinder "Tommy" Bajaj Brimington
Mr Bajaj passed away on
Monday 11th May at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 86.
Born in Peshawar, India, Narinder moved to the UK in 1960. Living in London then Nottingham until finally settling in Brimington, Chesterfield. Narinder went on to build a successful import and export business in Chesterfield. He enjoyed travelling, reading and playing French boules.
He leaves behind his wife Patricia, his son Anil, his two daughters Angela and Fiona
and two grandchildren, Anusha and Ruben. A memorial service is to be held at a later date to be arranged.
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020
