Mr Neil Michael Fidler Chesterfield Mr Neil Michael Fidler
of Chesterfield Avenue, Chesterfield has passed away, aged 61 years.
Born in New Whittington, Chesterfield, Neil has been a lifelong local resident.
Neil worked as a labourer at Peck and Goodwin Timber Merchant for 25 years.
Neil loved cycling, fishing, football and gardening and enjoyed spending time at his allotment.
Neil leaves behind his sister Susan and Dean, nieces Marie and partner Jay, Laura and partner Chris, nephew Mark and partner Louise, seven great nieces and nephews and one great-great niece.
Funeral service to be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on Thursday 16th July at 10.30am.
Funeral Directors: Crowder & Alderson, Whitting Valley Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, S41 9EY
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 9, 2020
