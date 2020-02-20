|
Mr Neil Hardy Staveley Mr Neil Athol Hardy, of Staveley, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 61.
Born in Kingston upon Hull and a resident of the Chesterfield area for 40 years, Neil was a warehouse operative at Great Bear, having previously worked for the Royal Navy and for Toyota.
His interests included rock and roll, watching his daughter ride her horse and camping.
Neil was predeceased by his wife Jeannette Andrea Hardy. He leaves daughter Jade and mum Valerie.
The funeral service takes place on Monday February 24, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 2.30pm.
Donations to the Stroke Association.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020