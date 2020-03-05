Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Neville Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neville Johnson

Notice Condolences

Neville Johnson Notice
Mr Neville Johnson Boythorpe Mr Neville Rowland Johnson, of Boythorpe, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, on February 18, 2020, aged 78.
Born in the Peak District and a resident of the Chesterfield area all his adult life, Nev worked as a construction worker, until his retirement.
He enjoyed playing the organ, talking on the C.B. radio and spending time with friends and family.
Nev leaves family Peter, Yvonne, Jean, Tracy, Mark, Beccy, Claire, Andy and grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on March 10, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 10.10am.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -