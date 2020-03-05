|
Mr Neville Johnson Boythorpe Mr Neville Rowland Johnson, of Boythorpe, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, on February 18, 2020, aged 78.
Born in the Peak District and a resident of the Chesterfield area all his adult life, Nev worked as a construction worker, until his retirement.
He enjoyed playing the organ, talking on the C.B. radio and spending time with friends and family.
Nev leaves family Peter, Yvonne, Jean, Tracy, Mark, Beccy, Claire, Andy and grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on March 10, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 10.10am.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 5, 2020