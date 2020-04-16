|
|
|
Mr Nick Hall Chesterfield Mr Nick Hall has passed away at Ashleigh Residential Home, aged 74.
Nick leaves his wife Trish, son Daniel, daughter Kate, three grandchildren Audrey, Sylvie and Rafi.
Born in Hampshire he moved to Chesterfield aged seven and resided there until his passing.
Nick was a Sales Manager at Sheepbridge Stokes until retirement.
He was a long standing member of Holymoorside Choral Society and also Chesterfield Canal Society.
A private cremation will be held on Tuesday April 21, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Donations in Nick's memory will go to Dementia UK.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020