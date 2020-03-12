|
|
|
Mr Nigel Miles Grassmoor Mr Nigel Miles of Morton Grange Nursing Home has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 74.
Nigel was born in Chesterfield, lived in Grassmoor all his life except for five weeks in Morton Grange Nursing Home .
Nigel retired in February 1991 through ill health. He worked at the Avenue Coking Plant, Wingerworth for 18 years.
He loved all sport, especially football, loved his television and his cowboy films, country and western music. He enjoyed going out for meals with his family.
Nigel leaves his brothers Glyn and Derek, sisters -in-law Carol and Carla, four nieces and five great nephews and nieces.
The funeral service takes place on March 11, 2020 at 1.30pm Chesterfield Crematorium
Funeral Directors : J.R.Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1A, Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 12, 2020