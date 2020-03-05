|
|
|
Mrs Nina Barke Bolsover Mrs Dorothy Nina Barke of Bolsover has passed away at Northern General Hospital,
aged 87.
Born in Shuttlewood, Nina was a lifelong resident of the Bolsover area.
Nina worked for many years at the NCB offices, Bolsover as a cleaner then as a canteen assistant until closure. Later she worked for seven years at the Chesterfield and District Co-op as a kitchen assistant until her retirement in 1997.
Nina enjoyed spending time with her family and going to bingo.
Nina was predeceased by her husband Derek. She is survived by sons Phillip, Ian and Andrew, daughters Suzanne and Lynne and their partners, 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at 12.50pm. Family flowers only, donations to Kidney Research UK.
Funeral Directors : Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 5, 2020