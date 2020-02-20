|
|
|
Mrs Nita Tench Mastin Moor Mrs Nita Tench of Mastin Moor has passed away at Weston Park Hospital, aged 76.
Born in Marsh Lane, Nita has been a Mastin Moor resident for 50 years.
Nita was a retired post delivery lady for four years and a housewife.
Her hobbies included walking her dog Lottie, playing bingo and socialising, having holidays with her family in caravan.
Nita was wife of the late Alan Tench. She leaves daughter Joanne, son-in-law David, grandson Corey and his partner Gemma.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 2nd
March 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium, 2.10pm.
No flowers please, donations to Macmillan Cancer Support, Chesterfield Hospital.
c/o W. N. Allcock Funeral Directors, 7 Station Road, Eckington, Sheffield.
(01246 433328)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020