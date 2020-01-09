|
Mr Noel Dodd Newbold Mr Noel John Dodd, of Newbold, has passed away peacefully at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Sheffield, aged 86.
Born at Newport, Shropshire, he moved to Manchester after he married Pauline, and then to Newbold during the early 1960s.
A widower since Pauline died five years ago, Noel leaves a daughter Susan, a son John, a son-in-law Glen, grandchildren Michael and Holly, a great- granddaughter Lilly a nephew Eric and a niece Linda.
Noel joined the army after leaving school and spent most of his working life as a builder. He worked for Tarmac at Dronfield for many years and also worked with his bricklayer son John. In later years when he had retired he took a part-time job as a car Valetor at Autocars of Tupton, when he was 70 years young.
Noel had a passion for cars and motor bikes and tinkered with motor mechanics.
He travelled extensively with Pauline and enjoyed family holidays, including cruises, Barbados, America and the Mediterranean, and visited daughter Susan while she lived in Canada. In 2018, along with his son John he fulfilled a life long dream to drive Route 66 from LA to Chicago.
He liked to watch snooker, darts and football on television and enjoyed meals out. Noel also enjoyed gardening and a few pints in the local pubs.
A funeral service will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.10pm on Monday January 13, 2020.
The wake will be held at the Olde House, Newbold, after the funeral.
Funeral Directors: Chatsworth Funeral Services, 488 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 238383).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020