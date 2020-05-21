Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nora Casterton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nora Casterton

Notice Condolences

Nora Casterton Notice
Mrs Nora Casterton Clay Cross Mrs Nora May Casterton of Clay Cross has passed away at The Old Vicarage Care Home, aged 82.
Born in Chesterfield, Nora lived in her bungalow at Wingerworth for 64 years.
She liked gardening, walking and watching soaps on television. She was a dog lover.
Nora was predeceased by her husband Arthur Casterton. She is survived by her daughter Carol, son-in-law Andy, grandchildren Jonny and Jack who all live in USA.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at 3.00pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: J.R.Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -